Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Health Workers Abandoned in Yemen’s Covid-19 Fight

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A medical worker wearing full protective gear stands at the gate of the intensive care unit of a hospital, where coronavirus (Covid-19) patients are treated in Sanaa, Yamen, on June 15, 2020. © 2020 Hani Al-Ansi/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images Health workers in Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen have recently reported that they face significant barriers to obtaining vaccines, and existing vaccines may expire before they are used. By failing to take all available measures to address the Covid-19 pandemic, Houthi authorities are subjecting the country’s medical workers…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ UK High Court grants limited permission for US to appeal Assange extradition ruling
~ Eswatini: Two journalists tortured by security forces
~ Attempt to murder Dutch reporter – “even in a country ranked 6th in the press freedom index!”
~ Attacks on 53 journalists is a major setback for press freedom in Georgia, RSF says
~ Living with COVID: is now the right time for England to lift all restrictions?
~ COVID: why we should stop testing in schools
~ UK offshore asylum plan is just another way of imposing forced movement on vulnerable people
~ Euro 2020: is this 'the greatest therapy session England ever had'?
~ July 19 'Freedom Day': Boris Johnson's biggest gamble is trusting the public
~ Nigeria's #ENDSARS protests: a window into how creative art can be an act of therapy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter