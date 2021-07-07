Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Three unconventional forms of travel you should try if you can’t go abroad this summer

By Brendan Canavan, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, University of Nottingham
There has never been a better time to rethink the traditional vacation. International tourism has been decimated by the pandemic, and it is likely to be difficult for the travel industry to recover in the near future.

Short-term, uncertainty around leisure travel continues. COVID-19 restrictions have…


© The Conversation -


