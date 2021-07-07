Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Black and Latino communities often have low vaccination rates – but blaming vaccine hesitancy misses the mark

By Elisa J. Sobo, Professor and Chair of Anthropology, San Diego State University
Diana Schow, Visiting Assistant Professor of Community and Public Health; Executive Director, Southeast Idaho Area Health Education Center, Institute of Rural Health, Idaho State University, Idaho State University
Stephanie McClure, Assistant Professor of Biocultural Medical Anthropology, University of Alabama
Share this article
People who haven't gotten vaccinated for COVID-19 often have complex reasons for their relunctance or may face other barriers. Lumping them all together undercuts the vaccination campaign.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ COVID: how scientists can help tell if someone caught the virus at a nightclub
~ Three unconventional forms of travel you should try if you can’t go abroad this summer
~ New York defines illegal firearms use as a 'public nuisance' in bid to pierce gun industry's powerful liability shield
~ 5 digital games that teach civics through play
~ It's not just bad behavior – why social media design makes it hard to have constructive disagreements online
~ Roadkill: we can predict where animals cross roads – and use it to prevent collisions
~ England's identity: fans sing football's coming home, but what is home?
~ US anti-corruption list will not bring down popular Salvadoran President Bukele
~ Former Malian president’s son should be questioned about missing journalist
~ Sydney is locked down for another 7 days. So what will it take to lift restrictions?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter