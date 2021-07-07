US Black and Latino communities often have low vaccination rates – but blaming vaccine hesitancy misses the mark
By Elisa J. Sobo, Professor and Chair of Anthropology, San Diego State University
Diana Schow, Visiting Assistant Professor of Community and Public Health; Executive Director, Southeast Idaho Area Health Education Center, Institute of Rural Health, Idaho State University, Idaho State University
Stephanie McClure, Assistant Professor of Biocultural Medical Anthropology, University of Alabama
People who haven't gotten vaccinated for COVID-19 often have complex reasons for their relunctance or may face other barriers. Lumping them all together undercuts the vaccination campaign.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 7, 2021