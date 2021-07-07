Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New York defines illegal firearms use as a 'public nuisance' in bid to pierce gun industry's powerful liability shield

By Timothy D. Lytton, Distinguished University Professor & Professor of Law, Georgia State University
Share this article
The state's revised statute will likely lead to a flurry of lawsuits against firearms manufacturers and gun stores. What's less clear is whether that will curb gun violence.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ COVID: how scientists can help tell if someone caught the virus at a nightclub
~ Three unconventional forms of travel you should try if you can’t go abroad this summer
~ US Black and Latino communities often have low vaccination rates – but blaming vaccine hesitancy misses the mark
~ 5 digital games that teach civics through play
~ It's not just bad behavior – why social media design makes it hard to have constructive disagreements online
~ Roadkill: we can predict where animals cross roads – and use it to prevent collisions
~ England's identity: fans sing football's coming home, but what is home?
~ US anti-corruption list will not bring down popular Salvadoran President Bukele
~ Former Malian president’s son should be questioned about missing journalist
~ Sydney is locked down for another 7 days. So what will it take to lift restrictions?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter