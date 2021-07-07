Roadkill: we can predict where animals cross roads – and use it to prevent collisions
By Martin Mayer, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Animal Ecology, Aarhus University
Richard Michael Gunner, PhD Candidate in Animal Behaviour, Swansea University
You’re driving somewhere remote at night, and out of nowhere, a deer dashes onto the road and makes it across just inches ahead of your bumper. Anyone who owns a car is likely to experience this at some point.
Most of the world’s land is intersected by roads, and they break natural habitat into isolated patches and endanger the lives of animals who try to move between them. The small country of Denmark, for example, is covered by around 59,000km of paved roads, on which over 2.5 million registered…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 7, 2021