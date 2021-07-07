Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Former Malian president’s son should be questioned about missing journalist

By assistante Afrique
Share this article
NewsAn investigation by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) into Malian journalist Birama Touré’s disappearance in 2016 points to the involvement of Karim Keïta, the son of former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, who was ousted in a coup a year ago. Interpol wants to talk to him.A reporter for the Malian investigative newspaper Le Sphinx, Touré went missing on the evening of 29 January 2016 and, according to the information obtained by RSF, is


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Sydney is locked down for another 7 days. So what will it take to lift restrictions?
~ Seen to be green? Research reveals how environmental performance shapes public perceptions of our leaders
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Barnaby Joyce on net zero 2050, a coal-fired power station – and how resources is (sort of) in cabinet
~ Holding the world to ransom: the top 5 most dangerous criminal organisations online right now
~ Controversy over an explosion in the Caspian sea
~ Kazakhstan: Crackdown on Government Critics
~ Turkey/Kyrgyzstan: Rendition of Turkish-Kyrgyz Educator
~ Two types of foreign policy, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Official funeral of a former SS in Kiev
~ What New Zealand should win from its trade agreement with post-Brexit Britain
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter