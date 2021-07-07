Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sydney is locked down for another 7 days. So what will it take to lift restrictions?

By Hassan Vally, Associate Professor, La Trobe University
Catherine Bennett, Chair in Epidemiology, Deakin University
To come out of lockdown, health authorities want to see that all cases are linked, and that potentially infectious people are quarantining before they test positive. This still isn't happening.


