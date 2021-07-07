Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Seen to be green? Research reveals how environmental performance shapes public perceptions of our leaders

By Vlad Demsar, Lecturer of Marketing, Swinburne University of Technology
Jason Pallant, Senior Lecturer of Marketing, Swinburne University of Technology
Melissa A. Wheeler, Senior Lecturer, Department of Management and Marketing, Swinburne University of Technology
Samuel Wilson, Associate Professor of Leadership, Swinburne University of Technology
Sylvia T. Gray, Research Assistant and Casual Academic, Swinburne University of Technology
Timothy Colin Bednall, Senior Lecturer in Management, Swinburne University of Technology
Share this article
In recent months, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has faced pressure both domestically and internationally to do more on climate change. In contrast, state governments have been applauded for adopting more ambitious emissions reduction targets.

Data from the Australian…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Barnaby Joyce on net zero 2050, a coal-fired power station – and how resources is (sort of) in cabinet
~ Holding the world to ransom: the top 5 most dangerous criminal organisations online right now
~ Controversy over an explosion in the Caspian sea
~ Kazakhstan: Crackdown on Government Critics
~ Turkey/Kyrgyzstan: Rendition of Turkish-Kyrgyz Educator
~ Two types of foreign policy, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Official funeral of a former SS in Kiev
~ What New Zealand should win from its trade agreement with post-Brexit Britain
~ Why is Australia 'micronation central'? And do you still have to pay tax if you secede?
~ Why Indonesian government's latest campaign for national sport event is offensive for Papuans
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter