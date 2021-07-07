Seen to be green? Research reveals how environmental performance shapes public perceptions of our leaders
By Vlad Demsar, Lecturer of Marketing, Swinburne University of Technology
Jason Pallant, Senior Lecturer of Marketing, Swinburne University of Technology
Melissa A. Wheeler, Senior Lecturer, Department of Management and Marketing, Swinburne University of Technology
Samuel Wilson, Associate Professor of Leadership, Swinburne University of Technology
Sylvia T. Gray, Research Assistant and Casual Academic, Swinburne University of Technology
Timothy Colin Bednall, Senior Lecturer in Management, Swinburne University of Technology
In recent months, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has faced pressure both domestically and internationally to do more on climate change. In contrast, state governments have been applauded for adopting more ambitious emissions reduction targets.
Data from the Australian…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 7, 2021