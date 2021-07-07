Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Controversy over an explosion in the Caspian sea

By Arzu Geybullayeva
A July 4 explosion in the Caspian Sea caught international attention. According to officials, the blast was caused by an underwater mud volcano. No casualties were reported.


