Human Rights Observatory

Turkey/Kyrgyzstan: Rendition of Turkish-Kyrgyz Educator

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Screenshot of a broadcast on TRT TV on July 5 2021, in which Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announces that the intelligence services have transported Orhan İnandı from Kyrgyzstan to Turkey. © 2021 Private (Berlin) – Turkish and Kyrgyz authorities abducted, forcibly disappeared, and extrajudicially transferred a dual Turkish-Kyrgyz national living in Bishkek to Turkey, Human Rights Watch said today. The actions included egregious violations of international and domestic law. Orhan İnandı, the director of a network of prestigious schools in Kyrgyzstan, is…


© Human Rights Watch -


