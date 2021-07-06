Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

European Court Upholds Russian Transgender Woman’s Right to Family Life

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Activists participate in the St Petersburg LGBT Pride march on August 12, 2017. © 2017 Valya Egorshin/NurPhoto via Getty Images In a victory for a transgender parent’s right to maintain contact with her children, the European Court of Human Rights ruled on July 6 that Russia’s denial of her visitation violated her rights to family life and freedom from discrimination. The woman, known in court documents as A.M., had two children with her spouse before they separated. After a local court legally recognized her gender transition, A.M. continued to regularly see her…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Fish hooked on meth – the consequences of freshwater pollution
~ Global evidence links rise in extreme precipitation to human-driven climate change
~ Should the Supreme Court have term limits?
~ Lawyers challenge New Zealand's proposed emissions budgets as inconsistent with the 1.5℃ goal
~ Separatist or radically inclusive? What NZ’s He Puapua report really says about the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples
~ Aussie kids' financial knowledge is on the decline. The proposed national curriculum has downgraded it even further
~ It takes more than words and ambition: here's why your city isn't a lush, green oasis yet
~ Why do kids hate going to sleep, while adults usually love it?
~ Marvel's Black Widow has been handed to a small independent Aussie director. And she's the perfect fit
~ Morrison's 'new deal' for a return to post-COVID normal is not the deal most Australians want
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter