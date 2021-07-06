Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global evidence links rise in extreme precipitation to human-driven climate change

By Gavin D. Madakumbura, Ph.D. candidate in Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences, University of California, Los Angeles
Alex Hall, Professor and Director, UCLA Center for Climate Science, University of California, Los Angeles
Chad Thackeray, Assistant Researcher, UCLA Center for Climate Science, University of California, Los Angeles
Jesse Norris, Project Scientist, Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences, University of California, Los Angeles
Scientists used artificial neural networks to analyze precipitation records from around the world. They found evidence of human activities influencing extreme rain or snowfall in every one.


© The Conversation -


