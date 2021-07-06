Tolerance.ca
Aussie kids' financial knowledge is on the decline. The proposed national curriculum has downgraded it even further

By Emily Ross, Lecturer, Curriculum and Pedagogy, University of the Sunshine Coast
Margaret Marshman, Senior lecturer mathematics and physics education, University of the Sunshine Coast
The national curriculum expects teachers to teach some maths concepts through a financial lens. The revised curriculum includes the financial lens as an example teachers can use, if they choose to.


© The Conversation -


