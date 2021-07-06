Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Marvel's Black Widow has been handed to a small independent Aussie director. And she's the perfect fit

By Daryl Sparkes, Senior Lecturer (Media Studies and Production), University of Southern Queensland
Cate Shortland is behind low-budget, art-house films, which focus on women's coming of age stories. Now, she brings her signature cinematic style to the Marvel Universe.


