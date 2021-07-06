We probably can’t eliminate COVID in Australia forever. As we vaccinate, we should move to a more sustainable strategy
By Maximilian de Courten, Professor in Global Public Health and Director of the Mitchell Institute, Victoria University
Rosemary V Calder, Professor, Health Policy, Victoria University
We should move rapidly to reduce fear, improve vaccination rates, improve treatments and reduce complications as we do with other diseases we can't eliminate or fully protect against.
- Tuesday, July 6, 2021