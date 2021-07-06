Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cyprus Moves to Shutter Local Human Rights Group

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A migrant carrying a camp bed and bed clothes inside a refugee camp in Kokkinotrimithia outside of Nicosia, Cyprus, March 3, 2020. © 2020 Petros Karadjias/AP Photo In September 2020, while researching pushbacks of boats of migrants and asylum seekers from Cyprus, I worked closely with KISA, a Cypriot nongovernmental organization (NGO). People told Human Rights Watch that Greek Cypriot coast guard vessels tried to prevent them from landing by shouting and brandishing weapons and circling at high speeds to create waves to swamp or capsize their boats. Those who managed…


