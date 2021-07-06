Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Rights Body Should Greenlight Global Racism Probe

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Delegates attend a session on racism and police brutality, a resolution in the wake of the death of George Floyd, at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland on June 19, 2020. © 2020 Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via REUTERS Within the next week, the United Nations Human Rights Council will consider whether to adopt a resolution by its African Group on systemic racism and police brutality, a landmark effort to deal with the deeply rooted legacy of racism around the world. In the past few days, the draft resolution has faced considerable pushback from…


© Human Rights Watch -


