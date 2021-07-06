Theresa May joint worst post-war prime minister, say historians and politics professors in new survey
By Kevin Theakston, Professor of British Government, University of Leeds
Mark Gill, Visiting Senior Research Fellow, Department of Political Economy, King's College London
Theresa May has been rated as one of the worst two post-war prime ministers in a survey of UK university academics specialising in British politics and contemporary British history. She comes bottom in the prime-ministerial “league table” alongside Anthony Eden, whose short premiership was destroyed by the Suez crisis of 1956.
Even Alec Douglas-Home, prime minister for only a year before he was evicted from office in the 1964 general election, was given a higher rating.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 6, 2021