Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Theresa May joint worst post-war prime minister, say historians and politics professors in new survey

By Kevin Theakston, Professor of British Government, University of Leeds
Mark Gill, Visiting Senior Research Fellow, Department of Political Economy, King's College London
Share this article
Theresa May has been rated as one of the worst two post-war prime ministers in a survey of UK university academics specialising in British politics and contemporary British history. She comes bottom in the prime-ministerial “league table” alongside Anthony Eden, whose short premiership was destroyed by the Suez crisis of 1956.

Even Alec Douglas-Home, prime minister for only a year before he was evicted from office in the 1964 general election, was given a higher rating.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Workplace COVID jabs on the agenda as business is brought into vaccination effort
~ Why Labour’s 'buy British' plan is not going to succeed
~ Fat: why are we so confused about whether or not we should include it in our diet?
~ COVID variants: could dangerous new ones evolve in pets and farm animals?
~ Global evidence links increase in extreme precipitation to climate change
~ Why Africa's push to make vaccines should look further than COVID-19
~ Nigeria doesn't have a coherent strategy to manage freight: how it can get there
~ Why a bacterium in goat and sheep milk in southwest Nigeria poses a health risk
~ Healthcare in South Africa: how inequity is contributing to inefficiency
~ What Uganda has got wrong – and right – in its struggle to contain COVID-19
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter