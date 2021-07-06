Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Labour’s 'buy British' plan is not going to succeed

By Alejandro Riaño, Senior Lecturer in Economics, City, University of London
Share this article
The new flagship policy of the leading opposition party has been tried before, and it's not compatible with the new UK free tradde agreements.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Workplace COVID jabs on the agenda as business is brought into vaccination effort
~ Theresa May joint worst post-war prime minister, say historians and politics professors in new survey
~ Fat: why are we so confused about whether or not we should include it in our diet?
~ COVID variants: could dangerous new ones evolve in pets and farm animals?
~ Global evidence links increase in extreme precipitation to climate change
~ Why Africa's push to make vaccines should look further than COVID-19
~ Nigeria doesn't have a coherent strategy to manage freight: how it can get there
~ Why a bacterium in goat and sheep milk in southwest Nigeria poses a health risk
~ Healthcare in South Africa: how inequity is contributing to inefficiency
~ What Uganda has got wrong – and right – in its struggle to contain COVID-19
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter