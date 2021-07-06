Global evidence links increase in extreme precipitation to climate change
By Gavin D. Madakumbura, Ph.D. candidate in Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences, University of California, Los Angeles
Alex Hall, Professor and Director, UCLA Center for Climate Science, University of California, Los Angeles
Chad Thackeray, Assistant Researcher, UCLA Center for Climate Science, University of California, Los Angeles
Jesse Norris, Project Scientist, Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences, University of California, Los Angeles
Scientists used artificial neural networks to analyze precipitation records from around the world. They found evidence of human activities influencing extreme rain or snowfall in every one.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 6, 2021