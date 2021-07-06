Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

China: Tibetan Monks Harshly Sentenced

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Secretary Zhang Ling (center) during his inspection tour of Tengdro monastery in Shekar town, Tingri county, Tibet Autonomous Region, July 2, 2020. Comrade Zhang Ling is Deputy Secretary of the Tingri County Party Committee, Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, Director of the National Security Office, and Director of the Public Security Bureau in Tingri County.   Source: Tingri County Public Security Bureau official Weixin channel (New York) – Chinese authorities in the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) have prosecuted four monks who received up to 20 years…


