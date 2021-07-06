Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Independent Vietnamese TV reporter arrested for anti-state propaganda

By DBastard
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the immediate release of Le Van Dung, an independent Vietnamese TV reporter who was arrested last week after more than a month in hiding. He is facing up to 20 years in connection with his reporting, which often tackled corruption and land confiscation.Reported by several state media outlets, Le Van Dung’s arrest in the capital, Hanoi, on 30 June was confirmed by his wife on 1 July.


© Reporters without borders -


