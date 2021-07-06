Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Diana statue: What it reveals about the challenges of sculpting famous people

By Benedict Carpenter van Barthold, Pricipal Lecturer, School of Art & Design, Nottingham Trent University
Share this article
The excitement around the uncloaking of a statue of Diana, Princess of Wales at Kensington Palace on what would have been her 60th birthday seemed to spread around the world last week. But it wasn’t just the prospect of the reunion of Prince William and Prince Harry that sent the press and the public wild with anticipation.

In fact, like many tributes made in the images of the public figures we revere, it was also the appearance of the sculpture itself. Here was a memorial to a woman with one of the most recognisable faces in the world - but did it actually look like her? According…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Podcast with Michelle Grattan: Julia Banks and international travel caps
~ Twelfth of July: How to responsibly follow Northern Ireland’s summer of protest on social media
~ Expanding opportunities for women and economic uncertainty are both factors in declining US fertility rates
~ 'Landmark' verdicts like Chauvin murder conviction make history – but court cases alone don't transform society
~ Why reparations are always about more than money
~ Fixing America's crumbling physical – and human – infrastructure: 3 essential reads
~ Research shows labor unions help lower the risk of poverty
~ Kazakhstan celebrates its leader with two more statues
~ Threats to Nepal’s endangered orchids
~ RSF provides Lithuanian prosecutors with more evidence in support of hijacking complaint against Belarus
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter