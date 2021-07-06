Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
More
~ Podcast with Michelle Grattan: Julia Banks and international travel caps
~ Twelfth of July: How to responsibly follow Northern Ireland’s summer of protest on social media
~ Diana statue: What it reveals about the challenges of sculpting famous people
~ Expanding opportunities for women and economic uncertainty are both factors in declining US fertility rates
~ 'Landmark' verdicts like Chauvin murder conviction make history – but court cases alone don't transform society
~ Why reparations are always about more than money
~ Research shows labor unions help lower the risk of poverty
~ Kazakhstan celebrates its leader with two more statues
~ Threats to Nepal’s endangered orchids
~ RSF provides Lithuanian prosecutors with more evidence in support of hijacking complaint against Belarus
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter