Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kazakhstan celebrates its leader with two more statues

By Paolo Sorbello
Share this article
Nazarbayev's cult of personality in Kazakhstan continues two years after his resignation. For his birthday, the government built two statues, one in Turkistan and one in the capital Nur-Sultan.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Podcast with Michelle Grattan: Julia Banks and international travel caps
~ Twelfth of July: How to responsibly follow Northern Ireland’s summer of protest on social media
~ Diana statue: What it reveals about the challenges of sculpting famous people
~ Expanding opportunities for women and economic uncertainty are both factors in declining US fertility rates
~ 'Landmark' verdicts like Chauvin murder conviction make history – but court cases alone don't transform society
~ Why reparations are always about more than money
~ Fixing America's crumbling physical – and human – infrastructure: 3 essential reads
~ Research shows labor unions help lower the risk of poverty
~ Threats to Nepal’s endangered orchids
~ RSF provides Lithuanian prosecutors with more evidence in support of hijacking complaint against Belarus
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter