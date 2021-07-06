Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF provides Lithuanian prosecutors with more evidence in support of hijacking complaint against Belarus

By paulinea
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) has provided the Lithuanian prosecutor-general’s office in Vilnius with detained Belarusian journalist Raman Pratasevich’s three forced confessions as additional evidence in support of the complaint RSF filed on 25 May accusing the Belarusian president of “hijacking an aircraft with terrorist intent.”Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has provided the Lithuanian prosecutor-general’s office in Vilnius with detained Belarusian journalist Raman Pratasevich’s thre


