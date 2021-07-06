Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Albania : EU must seek guarantees against legislative threat to Albanian journalists

By paulinea
NewsAlbania’s prime minister has not yet undertaken to amend or withdraw a draconian “anti-defamation” package that is still pending in parliament and continues to hang like the sword of Damocles over the heads of the country’s journalists. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) urges the European institutions to demand clear guarantees by Albania that are consistent with its desire to join the European Union. The package of amendments to Albania’s audiovisual media service law, known as the “anti-defamation package”, is still on the parliamentary agenda although local journalists’ a


