Will pay transparency close the gender pay gap? The EU thinks so
By Mark Smith, Professor, Director & former Dean, Grenoble École de Management (GEM)
Annick Masselot, Professor of Law, University of Canterbury
Jill Rubery, Professor of Comparative Employment Systems, University of Manchester
Petra Foubert, Professor of law, Hasselt University
After seven years of promoting a voluntary approach to pay transparency, the EU has proposed new binding measures for member states. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, put closing the gender pay gap on the agenda for her tenure, and the new measures were a campaign promise.
The pay gap has remained stubbornly high in Europe for decades,…
- Monday, July 5, 2021