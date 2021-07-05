Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will pay transparency close the gender pay gap? The EU thinks so

By Mark Smith, Professor, Director & former Dean, Grenoble École de Management (GEM)
Annick Masselot, Professor of Law, University of Canterbury
Jill Rubery, Professor of Comparative Employment Systems, University of Manchester
Petra Foubert, Professor of law, Hasselt University
Share this article
After seven years of promoting a voluntary approach to pay transparency, the EU has proposed new binding measures for member states. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, put closing the gender pay gap on the agenda for her tenure, and the new measures were a campaign promise.

The pay gap has remained stubbornly high in Europe for decades,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why vacations feel like they're over before they even start
~ Decoding the music masterpieces: Liszt's Consolation in D flat — serene sweetness and melancholy
~ What does it take to do a spacewalk? Skill, courage, and being able to wear a men's size medium
~ Tourism operators are reeling from lockdowns, but the barriers to a full post-COVID recovery go far deeper
~ A tale of two valleys: Latrobe and Hunter regions both have coal stations, but one has far worse mercury pollution
~ Why is Delta such a worry? It's more infectious, probably causes more severe disease, and challenges our vaccines
~ Social media companies could be liable for user-generated content in India
~ Germ theory denialism is alive and well – and taking the nuance out of scientific debate
~ Concern over rule of law as Slovenia takes over EU presidency
~ Suburban living the worst for carbon emissions – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter