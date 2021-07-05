Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why vacations feel like they're over before they even start

By Selin Malkoc, Associate Professor of Marketing, The Ohio State University
Share this article
A new study finds that the feeling is pervasive – and can change the way trips are planned and how money is spent.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Will pay transparency close the gender pay gap? The EU thinks so
~ Decoding the music masterpieces: Liszt's Consolation in D flat — serene sweetness and melancholy
~ What does it take to do a spacewalk? Skill, courage, and being able to wear a men's size medium
~ Tourism operators are reeling from lockdowns, but the barriers to a full post-COVID recovery go far deeper
~ A tale of two valleys: Latrobe and Hunter regions both have coal stations, but one has far worse mercury pollution
~ Why is Delta such a worry? It's more infectious, probably causes more severe disease, and challenges our vaccines
~ Social media companies could be liable for user-generated content in India
~ Germ theory denialism is alive and well – and taking the nuance out of scientific debate
~ Concern over rule of law as Slovenia takes over EU presidency
~ Suburban living the worst for carbon emissions – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter