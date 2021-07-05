Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Decoding the music masterpieces: Liszt's Consolation in D flat — serene sweetness and melancholy

By Stephanie Mccallum, Associate Professor Piano Division, Sydney Conservatorium of Music, University of Sydney
Share this article
Dreamy, slow-moving and gentle, the D flat Consolation is far from our accepted picture of Liszt, which is often taken from caricatures of his solo recitals: wild hair and eyes, hands flying off the keyboard.

It was written at a crucial turning point for the composer. Liszt’s colourful early life was chronicled, in a one-sided way, by his first mistress, and mother of his three children, Marie d’Agoult, under her nom de plume, Daniel…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Will pay transparency close the gender pay gap? The EU thinks so
~ Why vacations feel like they're over before they even start
~ What does it take to do a spacewalk? Skill, courage, and being able to wear a men's size medium
~ Tourism operators are reeling from lockdowns, but the barriers to a full post-COVID recovery go far deeper
~ A tale of two valleys: Latrobe and Hunter regions both have coal stations, but one has far worse mercury pollution
~ Why is Delta such a worry? It's more infectious, probably causes more severe disease, and challenges our vaccines
~ Social media companies could be liable for user-generated content in India
~ Germ theory denialism is alive and well – and taking the nuance out of scientific debate
~ Concern over rule of law as Slovenia takes over EU presidency
~ Suburban living the worst for carbon emissions – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter