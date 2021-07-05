Tolerance.ca
A tale of two valleys: Latrobe and Hunter regions both have coal stations, but one has far worse mercury pollution

By Larissa Schneider, DECRA fellow, Australian National University
Anna Lintern, Lecturer, Monash University
Cameron Holley, Professor, UNSW
Darren Sinclair, Professor, University of Canberra
Neil Rose, Professor of Environmental Pollution and Palaeolimnology, UCL
Ruoyu Sun, Associate Professor
Simon Haberle, Professor, Australian National University
New research found power stations in the Latrobe Valley emit around 10 times more mercury than power stations in the Hunter Valley. The stark difference has a lot to do with regulations.


© The Conversation -


