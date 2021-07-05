Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Germ theory denialism is alive and well – and taking the nuance out of scientific debate

By Caitjan Gainty, Senior Lecturer in the History of Science, Technology and Medicine, King's College London
Share this article
Back in February 2019, when the pandemic was still far from most people thoughts, the Fox News programme Fox & Friends aired a segment in which contributor Pete Hegseth revealed he had not washed his hands in ten years. Far from being appalled, the show’s hosts burst out laughing.

As it turns out, Hegseth’s poor hand hygiene was not so novel. According to the World Health Organization, only 19% of the pre-COVID world washed…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Concern over rule of law as Slovenia takes over EU presidency
~ Suburban living the worst for carbon emissions – new research
~ Bringing art into public spaces can improve the social fabric of a city
~ Rethink ventilation for a safe return to schools after the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Nitrous oxide, a powerful greenhouse gas, is on the rise from ocean dead zones
~ Parental COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy may be next challenge for vaccination campaigns
~ How to use therapeutic writing for empowerment without revisiting trauma
~ Health professionals work in teams: their training should prepare them
~ Five shifts to decolonise ecological science – or any field of knowledge
~ Jacarandas in parts of South Africa are flowering earlier: why it’s a warning sign
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter