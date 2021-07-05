Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rethink ventilation for a safe return to schools after the COVID-19 pandemic

By Gabriel Wainer, Professor, Systems and Computer Engineering, Carleton University
Hoda Khalil, Postdoctoral fellow, Systems and Computer Engineering, Carleton University
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on everyone and we are all looking forward to getting back to normal. But an ill-planned return could result in new COVID-19 waves, which means more stay-at-home orders and further economic decline and mental stress challenges.

This is exacerbated by the appearance of new variants…


