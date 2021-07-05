Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nitrous oxide, a powerful greenhouse gas, is on the rise from ocean dead zones

By Brett Jameson, PhD Candidate in Biological Oceanography , University of Victoria
Share this article
Nitrous oxide is a potent greenhouse gas, 300 times more powerful than carbon dioxide. Global emissions of N2O are on the rise as a result of human activities — and their impact on ocean ecosystems.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Germ theory denialism is alive and well – and taking the nuance out of scientific debate
~ Concern over rule of law as Slovenia takes over EU presidency
~ Suburban living the worst for carbon emissions – new research
~ Bringing art into public spaces can improve the social fabric of a city
~ Rethink ventilation for a safe return to schools after the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Parental COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy may be next challenge for vaccination campaigns
~ How to use therapeutic writing for empowerment without revisiting trauma
~ Health professionals work in teams: their training should prepare them
~ Five shifts to decolonise ecological science – or any field of knowledge
~ Jacarandas in parts of South Africa are flowering earlier: why it’s a warning sign
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter