Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tracing the history of farming across Africa gives clues to low production outputs

By Henning Bjornlund, Professor, Business School, University of South Australia
André F. van Rooyen, Principal Scientist, Innovation Systems for the Drylands., CGIAR System Organization
Vibeke Bjornlund, Researcher,School of Commerce, University of South Australia
Share this article
Agriculture in sub-Saharan Africa is under-performing, leaving 30% of people in the region food insecure. Food insecurity means that not all people, at all times, have physical, social, and economic access to sufficient, safe, and nutritious food that meets their food preferences and dietary needs.

Many reasons have been put forward for this state of affairs. These have ranged from the continent’s biophysical environment to the ineptitude of its farmers.

Several aspects of Africa’s


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Germ theory denialism is alive and well – and taking the nuance out of scientific debate
~ Concern over rule of law as Slovenia takes over EU presidency
~ Suburban living the worst for carbon emissions – new research
~ Bringing art into public spaces can improve the social fabric of a city
~ Rethink ventilation for a safe return to schools after the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Nitrous oxide, a powerful greenhouse gas, is on the rise from ocean dead zones
~ Parental COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy may be next challenge for vaccination campaigns
~ How to use therapeutic writing for empowerment without revisiting trauma
~ Health professionals work in teams: their training should prepare them
~ Five shifts to decolonise ecological science – or any field of knowledge
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter