Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How missing out on nursery due to COVID has affected children's development – new research

By Catherine Davies, Associate Professor in Language Development, University of Leeds
Alexandra Hendry, Junior Research Fellow, University of Oxford
Nayeli Gonzalez-Gomez, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Oxford Brookes University
Not being able to attend nurseries due to lockdown has affected children's growth in emotional, linguistic and physical terms. The longterm effect could heighten inequality


