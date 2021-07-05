How missing out on nursery due to COVID has affected children's development – new research
By Catherine Davies, Associate Professor in Language Development, University of Leeds
Alexandra Hendry, Junior Research Fellow, University of Oxford
Nayeli Gonzalez-Gomez, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Oxford Brookes University
Not being able to attend nurseries due to lockdown has affected children's growth in emotional, linguistic and physical terms. The longterm effect could heighten inequality
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, July 5, 2021