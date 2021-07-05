Tolerance.ca
We solved the mystery of why some fish are warm-blooded

By Lucy Harding, PhD Candidate in Fish Physiology, Trinity College Dublin
For over 50 years now, scientists have known that, despite their reputation, not all fish are cold-blooded. Some shark and tuna species, the white shark and the Atlantic bluefin tuna, have evolved the ability to warm parts of their bodies, such as their muscle, eyes and brain.

About 35 species of fishes – accounting for less than 0.1% of all described fishes – have this ability, which allows them to stay warmer than the water around them. Until recently, however, the reason this ability…


© The Conversation -


