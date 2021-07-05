Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Senegal: New Counterterror Laws Threaten Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People flee teargas thrown by riot police during a protest against the proposed counterterrorism law and penal code reform at the Cheikh Anta Diop University campus in Dakar, Senegal, June 25, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Leo Correa (Nairobi) – Senegal’s new counterterrorism laws could punish political speech and peaceful protest as “terrorist acts,” target union leaders, and dangerously expand police surveillance powers, Human Rights Watch said today. The government and parliament should amend the laws before they are enacted and ensure that they meet international human…


© Human Rights Watch -


