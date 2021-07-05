Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Condoms, vaccines and sport: how the Tokyo Olympics is sending mixed messages about COVID-19 safety

By Maximilian de Courten, Professor in Global Public Health and Director of the Mitchell Institute, Victoria University
Hans Westerbeek, Professor of International Sport Business, Head of Sport Business Insights Group, Victoria University
Share this article
How well are the Tokyo Olympics prepared for a COVID crisis when there is still an outbreak in the country, the vaccination rates are low and athletes are asked to socially distance?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Senegal: New Counterterror Laws Threaten Rights
~ Ukraine: Torture, Ill-Treatment by Armed Groups in East
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Jacinta Price's parliamentary agenda
~ National plan to allow battery cages until 2036 favours cheap eggs over animal welfare
~ Hong Kong Government defines assault on police as “lone wolf terrorism”
~ Why the latest travel caps look like an arbitrary restriction on Australians’ right to come home
~ Same monster, different meanings: how Indigenous ideas about the Pangkarlangu Hairypeople have changed
~ What has Hong Kong lost one year after the National Security Law was enacted?
~ New Zealand's second-largest city faces weeks of delays in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout
~ Facebook's failure to pay attention to non-English languages is allowing hate speech to flourish
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter