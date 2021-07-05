Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong Government defines assault on police as “lone wolf terrorism”

By Oiwan Lam
Hong Kong authorities define an assault on a police officer as a “lone-wolf style act of domestic terrorism” and claimed that the man had been radicalized by hate speech.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


