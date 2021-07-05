Tolerance.ca
Same monster, different meanings: how Indigenous ideas about the Pangkarlangu Hairypeople have changed

By Yasmine Musharbash, Senior Lecturer and Head of Anthropology, Australian National University
In myths and songs, Hairypeople were understood as human-like but uncivilised. Different responses to them in two Warlpiri communities show how colonisation has changed these monsters too.


© The Conversation -


