Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What do children think of economic inequality? We did an experiment to find out

By Kelly Kirkland, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
We know that the COVID pandemic has increased economic inequality around the world - here's how children understand, and respond to, other people having much more than others.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Smoke screens: vaping on film looks less glamorous than the Hollywood smoking of yesteryear
~ Open-plan office noise increases stress and worsens mood: we've measured the effects
~ Setting goals to beat previous efforts improves educational outcomes. And the gains are bigger for disadvantaged students
~ 'Although we didn’t produce these problems, we suffer them': 3 ways you can help in NAIDOC's call to Heal Country
~ Fifty years after Whitlam's breakthrough China trip, the Morrison government could learn much from it
~ Australia has a new four-phase plan for a return to normality. Here's what we know so far
~ Myanmar coup architect's birthday celebrated with mock funerals, curses, protests
~ A young activist’s fight for gender equality and democracy in Thailand
~ Abuse of Hong Kong domestic workers by employers increased dramatically during pandemic lockdown
~ Eradicating sexual exploitation in porn should not be at the expense of sex workers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter