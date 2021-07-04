Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Although we didn’t produce these problems, we suffer them': 3 ways you can help in NAIDOC's call to Heal Country

By Bhiamie Williamson, Research Associate & PhD Candidate, Australian National University
For Indigenous people, Country is more than a landscape. But climate change, and the natural disasters it produces, present a clear and present threat to Country, culture and heritage.


© The Conversation


