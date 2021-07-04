Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Eradicating sexual exploitation in porn should not be at the expense of sex workers

By Rebecca Sullivan, Professor, Women's Studies, University of Calgary
Maggie MacDonald, PhD Student, Faculty of Information, University of Toronto
Valerie Webber, PhD Candidate, Community Health & Humanities, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Share this article
Conservative MP Arnold Viersen recently introduced Bill C-302, adding two offences to the Canadian Criminal Code regarding pornography: one for making material without written confirmation of performer’s legal age and consent and another for distributing such material.

Curiously, both acts are already illegal.

Canada has some of the most stringent laws in the world around child sexual abuse material and consent to sexual activity. It is a…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Chocolate fix: How the cocoa industry could end deforestation in West Africa
~ The Olympics are 'on the wrong side of history' when it comes to free speech
~ Indian Residential School tragic discoveries see calls for action, but words can make a difference too
~ Nigeria's electronic waste is a public health problem and needs urgent attention
~ How regionalism has helped Africa manage the COVID-19 pandemic
~ With support for Bill Cosby, Phylicia Rashad becomes just one of several deans to tweet themselves into trouble
~ 80% vaccination won't get us herd immunity, but it could mean safely opening international borders
~ North Macedonia creates a new national park occupying 2% of its territory
~ Michael Sheen is right – there is a class crisis in the arts
~ Founder of Egypt's Speak Up: ‘Sexual harassment is a daily fight, but change is happening’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter