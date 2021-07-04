Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chocolate fix: How the cocoa industry could end deforestation in West Africa

By Sophia Carodenuto, Assistant Professor of Geography, University of Victoria
Share this article
Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana produce almost two-thirds of the world's cocoa, and face high rates of deforestation. But the cocoa industry could make changes to become more sustainable.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Eradicating sexual exploitation in porn should not be at the expense of sex workers
~ The Olympics are 'on the wrong side of history' when it comes to free speech
~ Indian Residential School tragic discoveries see calls for action, but words can make a difference too
~ Nigeria's electronic waste is a public health problem and needs urgent attention
~ How regionalism has helped Africa manage the COVID-19 pandemic
~ With support for Bill Cosby, Phylicia Rashad becomes just one of several deans to tweet themselves into trouble
~ 80% vaccination won't get us herd immunity, but it could mean safely opening international borders
~ North Macedonia creates a new national park occupying 2% of its territory
~ Michael Sheen is right – there is a class crisis in the arts
~ Founder of Egypt's Speak Up: ‘Sexual harassment is a daily fight, but change is happening’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter