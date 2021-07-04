Tolerance.ca
The Olympics are 'on the wrong side of history' when it comes to free speech

By Bruce Kidd, Professor Emeritus of Kinesiology and Physical Education, University of Toronto
The International Olympic Committee's Rule 50 still restricts the freedom of speech of athletes, despite the recently relaxed stipulations. A respected Olympian says the IOC must change its policy.


© The Conversation


