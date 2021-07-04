Tolerance.ca
How regionalism has helped Africa manage the COVID-19 pandemic

By Samuel Ojo Oloruntoba, Adjunct Research Professor-Institute of African Studies, Carleton IUniversity, Carleton University
One prediction at the outbreak of COVID-19 was that Africa could be the epicentre of fatalities from the pandemic. This hasn’t happened. The record of rate of infections, fatalities and recoveries shows that Africa is the second least affected region of the world.

The fear that Africa would be the epicentre of the pandemic was fuelled by a few factors. One was the presence of overcrowded informal settlements. Another was weak systems in many countries…


© The Conversation -


