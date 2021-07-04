Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With support for Bill Cosby, Phylicia Rashad becomes just one of several deans to tweet themselves into trouble

By George Justice, Professor of English, Arizona State University
A single Tweet the day before she took over as dean of the College of Fine Arts at Howard University has led to calls for Phylicia Rashad's ouster. A scholar on college deans weighs in on what's next.


