80% vaccination won't get us herd immunity, but it could mean safely opening international borders
By Tony Blakely, Professor of Epidemiology, Population Interventions Unit, Centre for Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
Vijaya Sundararajan, Associate Professor of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Department of Medicine, University of Melbourne; Professor, Public Health, La Trobe University
Even when we immunise all Australians who want to be protected against COVID-19, we're unlikely to achieve herd immunity through vaccination alone. We need three other measures to open our borders.
- Saturday, July 3rd 2021