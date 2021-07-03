Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

North Macedonia creates a new national park occupying 2% of its territory

By Metamorphosis Foundation
Activists warn, however, that declaring the Shar Mountains a national park will not stop the construction of seven small hydro power plants that are already devastating the area's natural environment.


© Global Voices -


